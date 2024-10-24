Big Closure in Chesterton on Wagner Road starting on November 4th Wagner Road to CLOSE between Indiana Street and US 20 for four weeks beginning on Monday Nov 4

Wagner Road will CLOSE between Indiana Street and U.S. 20 on Monday, Nov. 4, the Town of Porter is reporting.

An INDOT crew will be be conducting a joint replacement project on the Wagner Road bridge over I-94.

The closure is expected to remain in effect for four weeks.

DETOURS

*U.S. 20 to Beam Street. *U.S. 20 to Howe Road and then to Mineral Springs Road. *U.S. 20 to Waverly Road (which will reopen to traffic on Friday, Nov. 1).