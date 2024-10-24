Big Closure in Chesterton on Wagner Road starting on November 4th
Wagner Road to CLOSE between Indiana Street and US 20 for four weeks beginning on Monday Nov 4
Wagner Road will CLOSE between Indiana Street and U.S. 20 on Monday, Nov. 4, the Town of Porter is reporting.
An INDOT crew will be be conducting a joint replacement project on the Wagner Road bridge over I-94.
The closure is expected to remain in effect for four weeks.
DETOURS
*U.S. 20 to Beam Street.
*U.S. 20 to Howe Road and then to Mineral Springs Road.
*U.S. 20 to Waverly Road (which will reopen to traffic on Friday, Nov. 1).
Trucks should use Indian Boundary Road via Ind. 49 if possible.