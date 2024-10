Honor those who served our country by attending the 37th annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday, November 11, at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. The program, organized by the Mayor’s Veterans Committee, begins at 10:30 a.m. Before the ceremony, donuts and coffee served from 9-10:15 a.m. in the lower level. For more information, see the flyer below or call Lesa Rosenbaum at 574-315-8362. #HonorOurHeros