South Bend, Ind. – Shirley Heinze Land Trust will host a ‘Health & Harvest Fest’ from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT Sunday, October 27 at Lydick Bog Nature Preserve, 25898 US-20, South Bend, IN 46628.

This family-friendly festival will feature free admission and a variety of interactive activities that promote healthy living while celebrating the fall season. Health & Harvest Fest is sponsored by Cleveland-Cliffs, with additional support from community partners.

Harvest activities will include “donut-bobbing,” face painting, nature-based crafts, guided walks, and more. Visitors are encouraged to dress up in costume, make s’mores around a campfire, and enjoy coffee and hot chocolate provided by Cloud Walking Coffee. Families and individuals can sign up for nature-inspired yoga sessions suitable for all ages led by Melissa Gunter of Traveling Yogi, LLC. RSVPs for yoga are required.