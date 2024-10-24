South Bend, Ind. – Shirley Heinze Land Trust will host a ‘Health & Harvest Fest’ from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT Sunday, October 27 at Lydick Bog Nature Preserve, 25898 US-20, South Bend, IN 46628.
This family-friendly festival will feature free admission and a variety of interactive activities that promote healthy living while celebrating the fall season. Health & Harvest Fest is sponsored by Cleveland-Cliffs, with additional support from community partners.
Harvest activities will include “donut-bobbing,” face painting, nature-based crafts, guided walks, and more. Visitors are encouraged to dress up in costume, make s’mores around a campfire, and enjoy coffee and hot chocolate provided by Cloud Walking Coffee. Families and individuals can sign up for nature-inspired yoga sessions suitable for all ages led by Melissa Gunter of Traveling Yogi, LLC. RSVPs for yoga are required.
This event is free and open to all ages. Parking, accessible restrooms, and water will be available. For more information and to register, visit www.heinzetrust.org/events or contact Programs Coordinator Mari Patis at (219) 242-8558 or mpatis@heinzetrust.org.