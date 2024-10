Jennie L. Huskey, 80, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Tuesday,

October 22, 2024 at 1:19 pm in her home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, October 28, 2024 at

Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN

with Pastor Samuel Geckler officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Lake

Cemetery, La Porte, IN. Visitation will be from 9:00 am – 11:00 am,

Monday at the funeral chapel.

