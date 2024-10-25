“Healers and Dreamers” will be on display through February 15, 2024. The artists in this exhibition have a shared interest in community care and healing practices.

On display in LCA’s NIPSCO Art Education Studios will be two new exhibits by local artists.

Area Artist Association member, Deb Dyer’s exhibit “Alternative Views,” incorporates maps, collage, stitching, stenciling, weaving and paint to build intricate layers and patterns on aviation maps.

Also presented is a group exhibition “Legends Unleashed: The Art of Mythical Beasts,” delves into the timeless tales and legends that have shaped cultures around the world, featuring artists from diverse backgrounds. Each brings their unique creative vision to interpreting myth. The exhibit invites viewers to reflect on the profound role storytelling plays in shaping human experience, identity and belief.

LCA’s free First Friday cultural programs take place each month. The annual schedule includes everything from exhibition openings to live music to dance performances. All events are free and provide complimentary appetizers and a cash bar.

For more information, contact Jessie Sexton, LCA’s marketing manager, at (219) 874-4900 or jsexton@LubeznikCenter.org.