Michigan City Offshore is excited to announce our partnership with Race World Offshore (RWO) as part of the APBA (American Power Boat Association) National Championship Series in 2025. RWO currently runs the Offshore World Championship Race, an APBA sanctioned event held in Key West each year.
LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Jack Arnett states, “This is a huge step forward for Michigan City – not only from an industry standpoint but this also adds great value for our many visitors and race fans.” “This puts Michigan City and LaPorte County on the map, positioning our site to be a leading destination in the offshore racing industry” according to Arnett. “We are proud to be in partnership with APBA and RWO as we continue to make the Michigan City Offshore race site the most Racer Friendly site on the circuit,” said Arnett.
Larry Bleil President of Race World Offshore says, “We are excited to be associated with the 16th Annual XINSURANCE Great Lakes Grand Prix. Michigan City is a marquee power boat race site in the United States and XINSURANCE is a great partner. All the teams look forward to being at Michigan City and we are looking forward to putting on a great race. Arnett went on to say, “We are going into our 16th year, and this event is a major contributor to our local economy. The 2024 XINSURANCE Great Lakes Grand Prix brought in over $23.6 million dollars to our community”.
Continuing our partnership with XINSURANCE and now bringing in RWO will only add to how this event boosts the economy throughout the region. Visit Michigan City LaPorte Race World Offshore XINSURANCE.com Great Lakes Grand Prix Jack L Arnett
95.1 FM/AM 1420 WIMS