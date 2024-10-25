Michigan City Offshore is excited to announce our partnership with Race World Offshore (RWO) as part of the APBA (American Power Boat Association) National Championship Series in 2025. RWO currently runs the Offshore World Championship Race, an APBA sanctioned event held in Key West each year.

LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Jack Arnett states, “This is a huge step forward for Michigan City – not only from an industry standpoint but this also adds great value for our many visitors and race fans.” “This puts Michigan City and LaPorte County on the map, positioning our site to be a leading destination in the offshore racing industry” according to Arnett. “We are proud to be in partnership with APBA and RWO as we continue to make the Michigan City Offshore race site the most Racer Friendly site on the circuit,” said Arnett.