Press release, City of La Porte:

The City of La Porte will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the movie Prancer with the film’s biggest stars, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

Actor Sam Elliott, Director John Hancock and other members of the cast will pay homage to the 1989 Christmas classic – which was filmed in La Porte – on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. The event will feature a screening of the film, as well as a Q&A Session with the stars. Dermody said lovers of the film are not going to want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Prancer has long been a holiday favorite that our community holds near and dear to its heart,” Dermody said. “We are honored to celebrate and commemorate the film’s anniversary by welcoming Sam Elliott and his castmates back to our beautiful city. I hope to see a packed house at the Civic for what will surely be a special day.”

Other activities planned include appearances by Santa Claus and live reindeer, as well as giving opportunities to local charities.

Dermody said this event is made possible in part by the La Porte County Visitors Bureau. CVB CEO Jack Arnett said they expect to see many visitors from out of town traveling in to join the fun that weekend.

“We anticipate a rather large crowd for this event, with many out-of-town guests joining in on the fun,” Arnett said. “I encourage those individuals traveling in for the weekend to purchase tickets early and get a head start planning their overnight experience and dinner at one of our many local hotels and restaurants.”

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., with the moving showing at 3 p.m. Floor General Admission seats are $8 and Balcony General Admission seats are $5. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the Civic Auditorium (1001 Ridge Street) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

For more information, call the Civic Auditorium at 219-362-2325.