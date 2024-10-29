Michigan City Mayor Angie is happy to announce Citywide Trick-or-Treat will be Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Residents who would like to participate should turn on your outside porch lights.

Trick-or-Treating Tips from Chief Marty Corley of the Michigan City Police Department:

· Plan your route ahead of time.

· Trick-or-treat in familiar neighborhoods.

· Carry a flashlight with fresh batteries.

· Always trick-or-treat in groups, accompanied by an adult.

· Follow the designated hours for treating – that’s 5-7 p.m. ONLY.

· Respect people who do not want to participate.

· Stay on the sidewalks and out of the streets. Cross only at intersections and designated crosswalks.

· Walk. No running.

· Don’t trample through flower beds and gardens.

· Watch out for open flames in pumpkins.

· Walk with your head up and be aware of your surroundings.

· Only visit well-lit houses. Don’t stop at dark houses.

· Don’t enter any houses unless you know the people who live there.

· Don’t approach unfamiliar pets and animals.

· Don’t cut through yards and stay out of backyards.

· Follow traffic signals and don’t jaywalk.

· Always watch for cars backing up or turning.

· Review the “stop, drop and roll” procedure in case your costume catches fire.

· Never accept rides from strangers.

· Respect other people and their property.

· Be polite and say “thank you.”

· Don’t eat candy until it’s been inspected by your parents.

· Don’t carry fake swords, guns, knives, or similar accessories if they look authentic. Make sure flexible and cannot harm anyone. Report any suspicious or criminal activity to an adult or the police.

HAVE FUN AND BE SAFE!!!!!!!