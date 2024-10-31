Three people were arrested after a Sex Offender compliance check in La Porte County.

On Tuesday the LCSO coordinated a compliance check of a selected group of registered Sex Offenders across La Porte County. Agency personnel from the Criminal Investigations Division, Warrants Division, along with assistance from members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team and La Porte County Drug Task Force, participated in the operation.

The unannounced check of 44 Sex Offenders deemed all of them compliant with their information on the Sex and Violent Offender Registry. As the checks were being completed, personnel also located three wanted subjects. Those arrested were the following:

• Briene A. Henderson – Failure to Comply (Armed Robbery), L3 Felony • Randy L. Hurt – failure to register, L6 felony • Allen E. Lucas – child molesting (5 counts), L4 felony and obstruction of justice, L5 felony

The compliance check was in addition to the required checks of all registered Sex Offenders (209) residing in La Porte County.

