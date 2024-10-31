VALPARAISO – The Valparaiso American Legion Riders Post 94 held its inaugural Forever Our Heroes ride on August 10, 2024 with nearly 50 riders who stopped at American Legions in Michigan City, Kingsford Heights and Kouts. The ride raised $12,500 for VNA Hospice NWI in recognition of its We Honor Veterans program. A group of Legion Riders presented the check to VNA Hospice on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at its administrative offices in Valparaiso.

“VNA Hospice is extremely grateful for this generous gift that helps us support even more veterans, not just those under our care but any veteran who need additional assistance,” said Bob Franko, VNA Hospice President and CEO. “An example of our commitment to veterans is our Military Stand Downs that we do twice a year.” Franko said. Stand Downs are resource fairs specifically for veterans, active-duty military and their families and caregivers to learn about and receive services and benefits from a variety of businesses and governmental agencies. The next Stand Down is Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at the Lake County Fairgrounds from 3pm to 6pm.

The American Legion Riders began in 1993 in Garden City, Michigan, and now has over 110,000 riders in over 2,000 chapters in three countries. Each chapter chooses its own cause to support which includes Operation Wounded Warrier, service at VA hospitals and thousands of nonprofit organizations across the country. They also escort military units as they deploy to combat tours, and then welcome them home upon their return.

The Charles Pratt American Legion Post 94 is dedicated to the memory Sgt. Charles A. Pratt of Jackson Township who was killed in combat on November 3, 1918 in France. He is buried in Meuart Ardennes, France, and was awarded Croix de Guerre with two silver stars. Post 94 is located at 4 Monroe Street in Valparaiso.

VNA Hospice of NWI is a nonprofit organization that provides hospice services, palliative care, VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County, Medical Guardian help button, and the Phoenix Center for Grief. It has offices in Valparaiso and Crown Point. It celebrates its 54th anniversary in 2024. For more information about VNA Hospice and the services they offer visit, vnanwi.org or call (219) 462-5195.