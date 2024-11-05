Press Release, Indiana Department of Environmental Management:

$2,500 Scholarships available to qualified Lake, Porter and LaPorte County High School Seniors

VALPARAISO – The Partners for Clean Air (PCA) is offering scholarships for students focusing on environmental and health issues to further their education. The application deadline is April 30, 2025. The Partners for Clean Air Scholarship allows the coalition to give back to students in Northwest Indiana communities.

One or more scholarship(s) of $2,500 will be awarded to qualified high school seniors in Lake, Porter or LaPorte counties to assist with postsecondary education expenses. Qualified students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher; attend an accredited college, university, or trade school in the Fall of 2025; and pursue a two or four-year college degree or two-year trade school certification or degree. Qualified students must demonstrate how their planned field of study will benefit clean air and public health.

Consideration for this scholarship will be limited to the first 100 applications received by PCA by 5 p.m. CST on April 30, 2025. Applications will be vetted through an extensive, blind evaluation process by members of the PCA Scholarship Committee and approved by the full Steering Committee, both of which are comprised of representatives of member organizations.

Partners for Clean Air launched the scholarship program in 2020 and has since awarded more than $32,000 in scholarships to deserving Northwest Indiana high school seniors.

The 2025 scholarship winners will be honored at the Partners for Clean Air Awards Ceremony in June 2025 in the Clipper Room at the Hammond Marina. Funds will be disbursed to winning students in August.

More information and a link to the application is available on the Partners for Clean Air Scholarship page, https://on.in.gov/pcascholarship.

About Partners for Clean Air

Partners for Clean Air is a coalition of Northwest Indiana businesses, industries, local governments, community groups and individuals committed to improving overall air quality and public health through voluntary actions. Members of the Partners for Clean Air Program develop Air Quality Action Plans designed to be implemented on Air Quality Action Days as a way of reducing harmful pollutants.

About Air Quality Action Days

Air Quality Action Days (AQAD) are days when ground level ozone pollution or fine particulate matter could build to unhealthy levels in the outdoor air. IDEM issues AQAD advisories for ozone and PM2.5 based on air quality forecasts, air quality standards, and Air Quality Index (AQI) categories. When AQADs are predicted, Hoosiers can take action to protect their health and protect air quality. For more information and to subscribe to alerts, please visit www.smogwatch.IN.gov.