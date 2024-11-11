The Town of Chesterton shared the following information about composting food waste drop off continuing this winter:

“The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County (RWRD) is reporting that its pilot food waste program during the Valparaiso Market’s run this season at Central Park Plaza was a huge success, with more than 2,500 pounds of food waste diverted from landfills since June.

RWRD has accordingly decided to continue the program into the winter season.

From 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, drop off your buckets of food waste along Indiana Ave. near Central Park Plaza, at the same spot used during the Valparaiso Market’s season.

Or drop off your food waste from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Banta Center, 605 Beech St., Valparaiso.

Look for the RWRD’s sandwich board and a food waste volunteer.

RWRD implemented small-scale food waste composting as a pilot program to determine the feasibility, identify the challenges, and assess the potential impact of expanding composting efforts on a larger scale.

Compost enhances soil structure, moisture retention, and provides essential nutrients to plants.

PUT THESE ITEMS IN YOUR COMPOST

*Coffee grounds and filters.

*Egg shells.

*Fruit and vegetable scraps.

*Leaves.

*Newpaper.

*Paper tea bags.

DON’T—DO NOT—PUT THESE ITEMS IN YOUR COMPOST

*Dairy products.

*Eggs.

*Fats and grease.

*Meat scraps.

*Bone.

*Pet feces/litter.

*Compostable plastics.

COMPOSTING TIPS

*Layer wet and dry items to create “compost lasagna.”

*Chop larger items, like watermelon rinds, into smaller pieces.

*Keep your container with food waste out of the heat.

*Keep food waste in freezer to prevent odor.

*Clean your bucket with water weekly. If an aroma is continuous, try a 10-percent bleach spray and thoroughly rise.

For more information, email info@PorterCountyRecycling.org”