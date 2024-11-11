The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will host a public information meeting on Thursday, November 21, 2024 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm CST with a formal presentation at 6:00pm CST, at the City Hall of Michigan City at 100 E. Michigan Boulevard, Michigan City, Indiana 46360. The purpose of the public information meeting is to offer all interested persons an opportunity to receive information on the engineering plans to rehabilitate the pavement, to re-configure travelways, to replace deteriorated drainage structures, and to incorporate ADA-compliant curb ramp improvements along US 12 in LaPorte County. The project is located on US 12 from the Porter-LaPorte County line to the Michigan State Line.

The primary purpose of the project is to improve the overall pavement condition on US 12, to improve drainage through small structure replacements, to update inadequate pedestrian facilities, to reduce crashes through lane re-configuration and increased shoulder width in specific locations, and to re-configure to a T-intersection at Beverly Drive at the west end of the project.

Federal and local funds are proposed to be used for construction of this project. The project poses minimal impact to the natural, cultural and social environment. A Level 1 Categorical Exclusion environmental document is under development for the project.

Construction is anticipated to begin and be completed in 2026.