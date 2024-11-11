Join the Indiana Dunes National Park’s Resource Management team on Friday, Nov. 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (with a break for lunch) as we clear brush along the Great Marsh Trail.
Grab your loppers and brush cutters for a day of outdoor adventure and teamwork. We’ll provide training and protective gear, so you can tackle the job safely. Volunteers wishing to assist are required to be wearing steel toe boots (limited pairs available on first come first serve basis).
The Park Service reminds the public to not forget your water, sunscreen, bug spray, long sleeve shirt and weather appropriate apparel.
Space is limited to 10 participants. RSVP at indu_volunteer@nps.gov
Can’t stay all day but still want to participate? Just let us know when you RSVP
For more information visit nps.gov or volunteer.gov.