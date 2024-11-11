Join the Indiana Dunes National Park’s Resource Management team on Friday, Nov. 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (with a break for lunch) as we clear brush along the Great Marsh Trail.

Grab your loppers and brush cutters for a day of outdoor adventure and teamwork. We’ll provide training and protective gear, so you can tackle the job safely. Volunteers wishing to assist are required to be wearing steel toe boots (limited pairs available on first come first serve basis).