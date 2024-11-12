Tuesday, November 12, 2024 – Starke County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

*250 turkeys will be distributed.

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 – Marshall County

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Academy Rd., Culver, IN 46511

*250 turkeys will be distributed.

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 – LaPorte County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Michigan City H.O.P.E. Community Center, 222 McClelland Ave., Michigan City, IN 46360

*200 turkeys will be distributed.

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

North Liberty Christian Church, 65225 SR 23, North Liberty, IN 46554

*200 turkeys will be distributed.

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 – St. Joseph County

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Jordan Auto Group/Jordan Ford, Commercial Truck Lot, 609 E. Jefferson Blvd., Mishawaka, IN 46545

*250 turkeys will be distributed.

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 – LaPorte County

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Hope Center Food Pantry, 3901 N. 675 W., Michigan City, IN 46360

*200 turkeys will be distributed.

Thursday, November 14, 2024 – Marshall County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Bourbon Helping Hands Food Pantry, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504

*100 turkeys will be distributed.

Thursday, November 14, 2024 – Elkhart County

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry, 1010 E. Mishawaka Rd., Elkhart, IN 46517

*250 turkeys will be distributed.

Thursday, November 14, 2024 – Marshall County

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Jane’s Park Playground, 600 Woodies Lane, Bremen, IN 46506

*150 turkeys will be distributed.

Thursday, November 14, 2024 – Elkhart County

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

McCoy Memorial Baptist Church, 134 St. Clair Ave., Elkhart, IN 46516

*200 turkeys will be distributed.

Friday, November 15, 2024 – Kosciusko County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Gospel Hill Church Food Pantry, 303 S. Jefferson, Silver Lake, IN 46982

*150 turkeys will be distributed.

Friday, November 15, 2024 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

The former Helping Hands Food Pantry,10072 W. 600 South, Mentone, IN 46539

*150 turkeys will be distributed along with 150 boxes provided by the USDA.

Friday, November 15, 2024 – Kosciusko County

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

God’s Highway to Heaven Church, 555 Webber St., Warsaw, IN 46580

*200 turkeys will be distributed.

Friday, November 15, 2024 – Elkhart County

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

The Hub (formerly Bristol Community Food Pantry), 101 W. Vistula St., Bristol, IN 46507

*200 turkeys will be distributed.

Saturday, November 16, 2024 – LaPorte County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway, LaPorte, IN 46350

*300 turkeys will be distributed.

Saturday, November 16, 2024 – Elkhart County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway E., Goshen, IN 46526

*500 turkeys will be distributed.

Saturday, November 16, 2024 – Elkhart County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Clayton Homes, 66700 SR 19, Wakarusa, IN 46573

*500 turkeys will be distributed.

Monday, November 18, 2024 – LaPorte County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Lighthouse Assembly of God, 505 Park Rd., Kingsford Heights, IN 46346

*250 turkeys will be distributed.

Monday, November 18, 2024 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw, IN 46580

*500 turkeys will be distributed.

Monday, November 18, 2024 – LaPorte County

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Salvation Army – LaPorte, 3240 Monroe St., LaPorte, IN 46350

*250 turkeys will be distributed.

Monday, November 18, 2024 – Kosciusko County

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Leesburg Grace Brethren Church. 101 W. School St., Leesburg, IN 46538

*150 turkeys will be distributed.

Friday, November 22, 2024 – Starke County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Heartland Church, 6020 S. 300 E., Knox, IN 46534

*250 turkeys will be distributed.

Friday, November 22, 2024 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 1620 S. St. Joseph St., South Bend, IN 46613

*300 turkeys will be distributed.

Friday, November 22, 2024 – Marshall County

1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos, IN 46501

*200 turkeys will be distributed.

Friday, November 22, 2024 – St. Joseph County

1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Walker Field, 2198 S. Walnut St., South Bend, IN 46613

*200 turkeys will be distributed.

Saturday, November 23, 2024 – St. Joseph County

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601

*1000 turkeys will be distributed.

Saturday, November 23, 2024 – St. Joseph County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545

*500 turkeys will be distributed.

Saturday, November 23, 2024 – LaPorte County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Marquette Mall, 201 W. US 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

*500 turkeys will be distributed.

Monday, November 25, 2024 – Elkhart County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 28765 CR 4, Elkhart, IN 46514

*300 turkeys will be distributed.

Monday, November 25, 2024 – St. Joseph County

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

New Life Church, 11593 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561

*300 turkeys will be distributed.

Turkeys are provided through the WNDU Turkeys on the Table Challenge.

Turkeys are provided free of charge. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One turkey per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive your turkey. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.