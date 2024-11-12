A head-on crash sent 3 people to the hospital on Saturday evening in New Buffalo Township.

Just after 8 p.m. police and first responders were dispatched to U.S. 12 near Grand Beach Road. Upon arrival they located two vehicles with extensive damage. The driver of a Chevy Malibu, a 27 year old male from Hammond, was found pinned inside his vehicle and was extricated using the Jaws of Life and taken to Memorial Hospital in So Bend to be treated for multiple broken bones and lower extremity injuries. His passenger, a 26 year old female also from Hammond, was not wearing her seat belt and suffered life threatening head and facial injuries and was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City. The driver of the other vehicle, a 57 year old male from Chesterton, IN also suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to Spectrum Health in St Joseph.

Investigators learned that the Chevy Malibu was headed eastbound on U.S. 12 and drove left of center striking the front drivers side of a westbound Nissan Rogue. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage. Witnesses on scene report that the Chevy Malibu may not have had it’s headlights on contributing to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. It is unknown at this time if speed or alcohol played a factor in this crash.