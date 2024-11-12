Press Release, Salvation Army of Michigan City:

The Salvation Army of Michigan City will host its annual Thanksgiving Community Meal on Thursday, November 28 from 11:30am to 1:00pm. Majors Dale and Becky Simmons, who oversee the local Salvation Army, remind the public that this meal is free and open to anyone in the community that needs a place to spend Thanksgiving Day.

“To us, Thanksgiving is about people being together,” Major Becky Simmons said. “We serve this meal so that everyone has an opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal with turkey, ham, and all the sides. But the most important part is spending time with family, friends, and community. We don’t want anyone to spend this holiday alone, so if you’re looking for someone to celebrate with – come have lunch with us.”

Plated meals will be available for dining in the chapel at The Salvation Army, 1201 Franklin Street, or warm meals may be picked up to go. Turkeys and hams for this Thanksgiving feast are donated by the Rotary Club of Michigan City and will be prepared by Blue Chip Casino; and local physicians contribute financially to this meal every year.

“We love how giving this community is, and how generously people give of their time and resources to help the less fortunate,” Major Becky Simmons said. “This is what Thanksgiving is all about – being thankful for what you have and making sure others don’t go without.”

This Thanksgiving meal is just one event offered by The Salvation Army during the holiday season. Still to come this year is the annual Toy Shop, which serves hundreds of local families by providing food and toys for Christmas. Families can request assistance by registering online at www.saangeltree.org.

Those who would like to volunteer this holiday season can serve as a red kettle bellringer by signing up online at www.RegisterToRing.com or by contacting The Salvation Army at (219) 874-6885 ext. 1003.

The Salvation Army is thankful for the support of donors and volunteers throughout the holiday season, especially this year’s Christmas Campaign sponsors including lead campaign sponsor B&E Marine, and additional sponosors GAF, NIPSCO, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Company, Centier Bank, Michiana Insurance, Horizon Bank, General Insurance Services, and Members Advantage Credit Union, as well as media sponsors The Herald-Dispatch, The Beacher, WIMS, and WEFM.

More information about The Salvation Army of Michigan City is available by visiting www.samichigancity.org or by calling 219-874-6885.