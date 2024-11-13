Michigan City High School (MCHS) honored veterans with a ceremony held at MCHS, conducted by the school band, choir and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC). The guest speaker was State Senator Rodney Pol. The ceremony was a modified military parade, to include the march on of troops, a demonstration of armed exhibition drill modeled after the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, and Pass In Review by the MCHS Color Guard and Drill team. The band, under the direction of Mr. Frank Gast, performed military music, including the Armed Forces Medley. Ms. Michelle Howisen, the Choir Director, led the choir in the National Anthem, God Bless America, and America the Beautiful.

Senator Pol articulated the importance of serving one’s country, and the responsibility that all Americans have to ensure that veterans, particularly those suffering from physical andmental wounds, are never forgotten. A highlight of the program was the recognition of the many veterans present who stood while their particular service song was played during the Armed Forces Medley.

“MCHS students recognize the honor and dignity earned by those who have served our country,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “The performance of our band,choir and JROTC cadets demonstrated the respect they have for veterans, and that they realize how important it is to carry on that tradition.”

Marine Instructor Master Sergeant Jeff Benak noted the many veterans in attendance,and how well the students responded. “Seeing all of these veterans in the stands inspired ourstudents to up their game, and they reacted in kind.”

In addition to the MCHS ceremony, the cadets honored veterans at the Life Care Center on November 7th, the American Legion on November 9th, and the Marine Corps League on November 10th. They have no time to rest,as they host a military drill competition at the high school on November 16th. Schools from Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Romeoville, IL and Portage will compete. The judges will be Army ROTC cadets from Loyola University and the University of Illinois-Chicago. The meet starts at 8:30 am in the MCHS Gym.

To finish the first academic semester, the cadets will travel to Portage on December 7thfor the Indians drill meet. That night, MCHS will lead the Michigan City Festival of Lights parade. The following Thursday, they will support the Michigan City Area Schools One City One Sound concert. The cadets will also be supporting the Salvation Army Food and Toys for Tots campaign going into the holidays.