Press Release, Michigan City High School MCJROTC:

The United States Marine Corps turned 249 on November 10th. Its motto is “Semper Fidelis”- Always Faithful. The heart of the Marine Corps’ success is that it has undertaken every mission based on its core values of honor, courage and commitment. Those values are also the driving force behind the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC). The cadets honored the Marine Corps with a ceremony on November 8th at the St. Joseph’s Men’s Club in Michigan City. It was the same ceremony that Marines world-wide conduct as they remember the Marines who have served with honor, and the responsibility that those who currently serve have to uphold the Marine traditions.

“The Marine Corps’ core values are not just words to our cadets,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “They are committed to upholding the traditions that have kept our nation strong through good times and when we have faced adversity.” McGrath was referring to the many ceremonies the cadets conducted to honor our nation’s veterans. They conducted a ceremony for residents of the Life Care Center, and will conduct ceremonies at the Skwiat American Legion Post and the Marine Corps League. The cadets, along with the MCHS Band and Choir, also will conduct a modified military parade on Veterans Day for the students of the school in addition to local veterans.

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, complimented the cadets on how well they prepared themselves for these many patriotic events. “Our cadets know the importance of honoring our veterans and to continue to foster the spirit of patriotism that is so important to the future of our nation.”

Besides those ceremonies, MCHS will be hosting a military drill competition on November 16th. Schools from Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Romeoville, and Portage will compete. The Wolves will travel to Portage to compete in their meet on December 7th. That night, the cadets will march in the Michigan City Festival of Lights parade. They will be assisting in the set-up, traffic flow, and clean-up of the Michigan City Area Schools One City One Sound concert on December 12th. They will close out the calendar year by supporting the Salvation Army in their food and toy drives.