The Indiana Department of Transportation will host seven public information meetings as it continues its Planning and Environment Linkage (PEL) studies along the US 30 and US 31 corridors in northern Indiana. The purpose of the meetings is to share potential improvement packages at primary and secondary intersections, which are detailed in each study’s Draft Level 3 Screening Report. Draft reports are now available for viewing on the ProPEL US 30 and ProPEL US 31 study websites.

The studies span 180 miles across 12 counties and include US 30 from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line (excluding I-69 and I-469 around Fort Wayne), as well as US 31 between Hamilton County and Plymouth (excluding the Kokomo bypass). Counties within the study area include Allen, Fulton, Hamilton, Howard, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Marshall, Miami, Porter, Starke, Tipton, and Whitley.

During a PEL study, INDOT engages the public early in the planning process – before project scopes are known. Public feedback is vital to the success of the study and will help inform future potential solutions that will guide the next 20-plus years of transportation investments. In-person public information meetings will be held in each of the four study areas. Virtual meetings will be available for those unable to attend on each study’s website.

US 30 West:

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

5 – 7 p.m. CST (presentation at 5:30 p.m.)

Tri-Township Schools

309 School Drive

Wanatah, IN 46390

Thursday, November 14, 2024

5 – 7 p.m. EST (presentation at 5:30 p.m.)

Plymouth High School

1 Big Red Drive

Plymouth, IN 46563

Virtual meeting available November 14 at ProPELUS30.com

US 30 East:

Tuesday, November 19, 2024

5 – 7 p.m. EST (presentation at 5:30 p.m.)

Indian Springs Middle School

1692 S. SR 9

Columbia City, IN 46725

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

5 – 7 p.m. EST (presentation at 5:30 p.m.)

Lincoln Elementary School

203 N. Lincoln St.

Warsaw, IN 46580

Virtual meeting available November 20 at ProPELUS30.com

US 31 North:

Monday, November 18, 2024

5 – 7 p.m. EST (presentation at 5:30 p.m.)

Rochester Community High School

1645 S. Park Road

Rochester, IN 46975

Virtual meeting available November 19 at ProPELUS31.com

US 31 South:

Thursday, November 14, 2024

5 – 7 p.m. EST (presentation at 5:30 p.m.)

Tipton County Fairgrounds Auditorium

1200 S. Main Street

Tipton, IN 46072

Tuesday, November 19, 2024

5 – 7 p.m. EST (presentation at 5:30 p.m.)

Peru High School

401 N. Broadway Street

Peru, IN 46970

Virtual meeting available November 15 at ProPELUS31.com

The public may provide comments online, in-person at public meetings, by phone and via mail through December 13, 2024.