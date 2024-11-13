The Rotary Club of Michigan City will honor six individuals from the community with the annual Service Above Self Award on Thursday, November 14.

This year’s recipients include: Corporal Mark Galetti, MCPD Police Officer of the Year; Cadet Corporal Mercedes White, JROTC Cadet of the Year; Sergeant Braxton Bradbury, Correctional Officer of the Year; Tyler Kreighbaum, MCFD Firefighter of the Year; Daisy Lee, MCAS Teacher of the Year; and Dexter Watkins, La Porte County EMT/Paramedic of the Year.

Awards will be presented during an event that is open to the public at The Salvation Army of Michigan City, 1201 S. Franklin Street, Michigan City. Doors open at 8am and the program will start at 8:30am. Breakfast will be served, and a donation of $15 per person is encouraged.

The Rotary Club of Michigan City presents the Service Above Self Awards to first responders, an educator, and a JROTC student every year to recognize those in the community who embody the club’s motto of “Service Above Self.”

“Rotarians around the world adhere to this motto and we appreciate others who also prioritize service to the community,” said Marty Corley, Rotary award committee chair. “The individuals we are recognizing this year have gone above and beyond to serve through volunteerism, humanitarian work, and commitment to helping others through their profession.”

This event is sponsored by General Insurance Services.

The Rotary Club of Michigan City meets every Thursday at noon at The Salvation Army of Michigan City. A different guest speaker attends each meeting, and the club completes several service projects throughout the year. Guests are welcome to attend club meetings. More information about the Rotary Club of Michigan City is available by visiting www.mcrotary.org or by following the club on Facebook.