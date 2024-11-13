No one was injured after a structure fire Monday night in Westville.

At 11:39 p.m., the LaPorte County E911 Center dispatched emergency services to a residence in New Durham Estates – West for an active residential structure fire. Deputy Marshal Albanese was on scene within 3 minutes of the initial dispatch, finding that the only resident was outside of the house and began efforts to evacuate the residents from a neighboring residence with assistance from other responding agencies.

There were no injuries resulting from the fire, but the structure was a complete loss.

Crews from Westville Vol. Fire Department and several mutual aid departments remained on-scene for several hours to fully extinguish the fire.