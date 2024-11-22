Press Release, Franciscan Health:

MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Franciscan Health’s latest Fresh Start Market is slated to open in Michigan City next month as part of the healthcare ministry’s ongoing efforts to fight food insecurity.

Beginning Dec. 4, the food pantry will be open to Franciscan Health patients on the first Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central and to the general public on the third Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central at 301 W. Homer St. A valid photo ID is required for entry.

“For our Franciscan ministry, food is medicine,” said Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Director Danielle Crowder. “We look forward to strengthening our approach to whole person care through our Fresh Start Market operations in Michigan City and surrounding communities.”

Franciscan’s Food Insecurity Program originated in 2021 in Lake County, when the Franciscan Health Foundation of Northern Indiana partnered with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to create a three-phase Food Insecurity Program.

Phase 1 was the Mobile Markets, which provide food to those in need with drive-through events. Phase II was the development of the Fresh Start Markets in Hammond, Crown Point and now Michigan City, which allow those in need to shop free of charge. In addition to supplying food, the markets work to identify the underlying causes and health implications of food insecurity with education, nutrition and recipes.

Phase III was the Food Rx and Produce Prescription programs, which allow low-income individuals and their families — identified through the programs at the Fresh Start Markets, screenings and referrals — to receive additional, specific foods to meet their individual health need.

More information about the new Fresh Start Market in Michigan City is available by calling (219) 221-4153.

The Fresh Start Markets are supported by the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Food Insecurity Program. Contributions to the Franciscan Health Foundation of Northern Indiana’s food insecurity program can be made online. More information is available by calling the Foundation at (219) 661-3401.