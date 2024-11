CITIZENS CONCERNED FOR THEHOMELESS AND FOODBANK OF NORTHERN INDIANA HAVE PARTNERED TO PROVIDE FREE FROZEN TURKEYS AND INGREDIENTS FOR YOURHOLIDAY SIDE DISHES. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST, 500 HOUSEHOLDS.THIS EVENT IS FOR THOSE IN NEED OF FOOD ASSISTANCE.

WHEN: , NOVEMBER 23, 2024

WHERE: MARQUETTE MALL PARKING LOT, CARSON’S WEST ENTRANCE in Michigan City

TIME: 9:00 – 11:00 AM