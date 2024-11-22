La PORTE, IN (Nov. 22, 2024) – The 35th Anniversary PrancerPalooza event promises to be a great source of holiday fun for the whole family, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

The regional planning committee for the event announced earlier this week that due to a professional commitment, Sam Elliott is no longer able to attend the 35th anniversary PrancerPalooza. La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody said while disappointed by this announcement, the event will still be a special celebration for lovers of the film.

“While we were sad to hear that Sam Elliot is no longer able to join us, I think his willingness to come in the first place speaks volumes,” Dermody said. “Both the movie and the City of La Porte clearly hold a special place in his heart, and we will miss him at the celebration. However, we still have a great event planned and look forward to commemorating this anniversary with our community.”

Dermody said Director John Hancock, actress Rebecca Harrell Tickell (who played protagonist Jessica Riggs) and other members of the cast will be in attendance at La Porte’s movie showing and Q&A on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Civic Auditorium.

Other activities planned include appearances by Santa Claus, along with his elves and live reindeer, photo opportunities with Santa’s sleigh, a live musical performance by the Sam Fazio Quartet Holiday Show, an ugly Christmas sweater contest with prizes, and giving opportunities to local charities including the Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, and the PAX Center. Doors will open at 1 p.m., with the concert at 1:45 p.m. and the movie showing at 3 p.m.

Though he hopes the community will still participate in what promises to be a magical event, Dermody said patrons seeking refunds may do so by emailing prancerpalooza@cityoflaportein.gov.

For a detailed schedule of the event, visit livinthelakelife.org.

About Prancer

Filmed in La Porte and Three Oaks, Mich., Prancer tells the story of a farm girl who nurses a wounded reindeer she believes is one of Santa’s, hoping to bring it back to health in time for Christmas. Her holiday spirit inspires those around her, something her disheartened father is having trouble understanding. The movie features Sam Elliott, Cloris Leachman, Abe Vigoda and Rebecca Harrell Tickell.