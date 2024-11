The Porter County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be hosting their 2nd annual Citizens Police Academy in 2025.

Those that want to apply can do so at

The department will be selecting up to 15 citizens to see our facility and a wide range of our specialties.

This will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, followed by the next four Mondays, Feb. 24, March 3, March 10, and March 17 from 5-8 p.m.