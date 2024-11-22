Carden Circus Coming to Hammond Civic Center November 29, 30, and December 1

The Carden International circus is committed 110% to the exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of our animals. We believe in animal-human relationships that are built upon respect, trust, affection, and absolutely uncompromising care. Our training methods are based on reinforcement in the form of food rewards and words of praise. There is absolutely zero tolerance for verbal or physical abuse or the withholding of food or water from any of our animals. We strongly oppose any form of cruelty or mistreatment to animal large and small.

These animals are part of our family.

The animal care professionals with Carden circus believe that a positive, healthy environment is the only acceptable and truly successful method of working with our animals. Our animals are fed, watered, groomed, and cleaned daily. The entire stable area, including individual stalls, are cleaned regularly. The manure is removed and fresh bedding is provided every single day. Our staff consists of animal experts who have devoted their lives to living, working with, and caring for these animals. They meet the animals’ physical needs with food and regular veterinary attention; as well as their mental and emotional needs by providing a stimulating environment and companionship.

