MICHIGAN CITY – Michigan City Special Events is happy to announce an expanded Festival of Lights celebration this year, set for Saturday, Dec. 7.

As always, the massive holiday lights display at Washington Park will be illuminated for the first time of the season at dark on that day.

The annual Christmas Parade along Franklin Street will begin at 5 p.m. and run north to south between Fourth and Ninth streets, the opposite direction from years past.

To register to be in the parade, visit https://www.emichigancity.com/FormCenter/Special-Events-43/Michigan-City-Festival-of-Lights-Parade–87.

For the first time in the event’s history, the Festival of Lights will include a Kindlmarket, which will run from 3-9 p.m. at Uptown Social, 907 Franklin St.

Then at 6:30 p.m. at Uptown Social, the annual Chili Challenge will begin. A $5 donation to Meals on Wheels made at the door will allow you to sample every chili in the contest and vote on your favorites.

Also at Uptown Social, Santa Claus will be available for photos between 6:30-8:30 p.m. Those who wish to visit with Santa must bring one new, unwrapped toy to be donated to Toys for Tots.

Additionally, children can hand-deliver their letters to Santa at that time. Letters containing a return address will receive a personal response from one of Santa’s helpers before Christmas.

For more information, follow Michigan City Special Events on Facebook or call (219) 873-1400, ext. 2047.