Franklin Street is now a two-way thoroughfare for the first time in decades as of Monday, Nov. 25. This change is an exciting step for businesses in the Uptown Arts District, as it will improve traffic flow and parking and make Michigan City downtown shops and restaurants more easily accessible. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning with local businesses, the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch, escorted by the Michigan City Police Department.