Franciscan Health Dyer to transition to behavioral health campus in late 2027

Move supports Franciscan Alliance’s regional approach to healthcare

DYER, Indiana – Franciscan Health Dyer will transition in late 2027 to a campus dedicated to treating behavioral health patients, the Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry announced today.

“Surrounding our patients with love, respect and dignity is fundamental to our Franciscan values,” Franciscan Alliance Chairwoman of the Board Sister M. Aline Shultz, OSF said. “We know that providing patients experiencing a behavioral health emergency or requiring inpatient treatment with the compassionate care they need, when and where they need it, leads to better outcomes not only for them and their families, but the community at large. We are thankful for this opportunity to expand our healthcare ministry’s impact with this much-needed plan.”

The transition in late 2027 to a behavioral health campus, approved by the Franciscan Alliance Board of Trustees, aims to meet the growing need for behavioral healthcare while supporting Franciscan Alliance’s regional approach to healthcare. The National Survey on Drug Use and Health reports more than 22% of Indiana’s adults have mental illness and more than 27% of young adults have mental illness but only 17% received mental health services in the past year. The ability to provide mental health services has not been able to keep up with the increased demand nationwide, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which left millions of patients of all ages untreated or underserved.

A study published in Oct. 2023 in the Journal of American Medicine Network on the economic burden associated with untreated mental illness in Indiana found it was associated with $4.2 billion in annual societal costs. The Indiana Department of Health also reports 1,136 suicides occurred in 2022, with Lake County having the second highest suicide rate in the state.

The transformation of Franciscan Health Dyer into a behavioral health campus in late 2027 will allow for the expansion of the current 92 bed inpatient behavioral health unit and the addition of behavioral health services.

The existing Dyer emergency room will be transformed as well, with the space being used to house a new high acuity Franciscan ExpressCare for patients seeking medical care and the addition of an emergency intake department specifically dedicated to behavioral health. Patients seeking emergency room care may seek treatment at Franciscan Health Munster, just 2 miles away.

Multiple international studies found anywhere from 4% to 15% of emergency room visits are for mental health reasons. Having an emergency intake center with medical staff members specially trained in caring for patients experiencing a behavioral health crisis can help free up beds in emergency rooms for patients in need of medical care.

All current behavioral health services will remain on the Dyer campus. Inpatient, emergency and surgical services will move from Dyer to the expanded Munster campus in late 2027. Inpatient rehabilitation will also move from Dyer to a new rehabilitation facility on the Munster campus around the same time.

Patients will be notified of pending department and office moves prior to the transition in 2027. Current staff members are expected to remain active in their roles at the Dyer or Munster campuses.

The expansion of the Munster campus, led by Tonn and Blank Construction, is already underway and includes a three-story addition to an existing three-story medical structure and the construction of a new five-story medical structure. The transition of Franciscan Health Dyer to a behavioral health campus and the expansion of Franciscan Health Munster are part of Franciscan Alliance’s regional approach to healthcare, as well as the construction of the new medical office buildings with Franciscan ExpressCares in St. John and Valparaiso, both of which are slated to open in late 2026.