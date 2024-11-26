MAAC Foundation Alum & Employee, Audrey Govert, to Become 6th Female Firefighter in Valpo Fire Dept. History

Valparaiso, IN — The MAAC Foundation is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of Audrey Govert, who, starting December 1, 2024, will serve as only the 6th female firefighter to join the Valparaiso Fire Department. Audrey’s journey from MAAC Facilities Technician to firefighter and EMT is a testament to her hard work, determination, and passion for helping others.

Audrey began working at the MAAC Foundation in June 2023 while simultaneously advancing her training. She completed the MAAC Fire and Rescue Academy (2022-2023) and earned her Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification this October. Her inspiration to pursue this path came from family role models—her grandfather and uncle—who instilled in her a drive to assist people in their most challenging moments.

Reflecting on her experience, Audrey shared, “Both classes were great experiences. Some parts were challenging, but nothing too hard not to overcome. I started this journey of becoming a first responder when I was 17, and it took about a year and six months to complete all my training.”

Her advice to others looking to follow a similar path is clear and motivational:

“Put in 100% effort the whole time, and it will pay off.”

“Don’t be hard on yourself when you fall; just get back up and keep trying.”

“Small progress is progress.”

Audrey’s hands-on work at the MAAC Foundation was as diverse as it was rewarding. From operating machinery to handling the dynamic nature of day-to-day tasks on campus, she thrived on the challenges and teamwork.

During this period she also served on the Union Volunteer Fire Department. She recalled one memorable day with Union Fire when they ran 15 calls back-to-back, sharing, “We spent the whole day in the trucks, with barely a chance to stop for food.”

Outside of her firefighting ambitions, Audrey enjoys playing soccer, swimming, fishing, and spending time with friends.

Audrey’s story underscores the impact of the MAAC Foundation’s first responder training programs, which prepare individuals for essential roles in public safety. The MAAC’s training not only equipped her with the skills to excel but also strengthened her commitment to service.

The MAAC Foundation congratulates Audrey on this incredible achievement and wishes her success in her new role with the Valparaiso Fire Department as she continues to work at the MAAC part-time.

The MAAC Foundation, First Responder Training Campus is transforming the landscape of First Responder training across Northwest Indiana, the state, and the country. With a comprehensive, inclusive campus, they provide access for all First Responders – EMT personnel, firefighters, law enforcement officers, and K9 officers – to train at their state-of-the-art facility at no cost. The MAAC is a top provider of safety, emergency preparedness, and response training with more than 15 buildings, such as classroom space, residential structures, a live burn building, a flashover chamber, and a 4-story tower. Additionally, the facility boasts over 40 tactical props spread across 30+ acres.

