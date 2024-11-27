Michigan City, IN – The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce proudly presented Little Wolves Early Learning Center with a check from its Chamber Education Fund to support the organization’s mission of fostering growth, learning, and development for young minds in our community.

The donation reflects the Chamber’s ongoing commitment to enhancing education and opportunities for children. The funds will help Little Wolves Early Learning Center expand its programs, provide resources, purchase graduation gowns, field trips, and ensure a positive learning environment for local youth.

“We are always proud to support Michigan City Area Schools through the Chamber Education Fund, managed by the Unity Foundation.,” said President Kurt Gillins, Michigan City Chamber of Commerce. “Little Wolves Early Learning Center is an amazing place, fostering growth and learning in our youngest community members. They are truly deserving of every bit of support we can provide to help their impactful initiatives thrive.”

Little Wolves is committed to providing a nurturing and enriching environment for your child’s early education. With a focus on fostering curiosity, creativity, and social development, their program is designed to prepare your child for a successful transition into kindergarten and beyond and express gratitude.

“Monetary donations help us to strengthen the experiences we provide for our students and develop stronger partnerships with families,” said Holly Martinez, Director of Little Wolves. “We plan to use the funds to purchase caps and gowns for our students transitioning to kindergarten next year, offset the cost of field trips, and provide additional resources and refreshments for families at our events. We want our students and families to feel the love and commitment we have for all of our Little Wolves and future K-12 Wolves!”

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce Education Fund is a vital initiative aimed at advancing educational opportunities in the region. Through partnerships with local organizations, the Chamber continues to make a meaningful impact on the lives of students and their families.

For more information about the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce or its Chamber Education Fund, please visit here or contact Kurt Gillins.

Pictured: Michigan City Area Schools Superintendent, Wendel McCollum, Director of Little Wolves Learning Center Holly Martinez, Chamber President Kurt Gillins.