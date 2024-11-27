Franciscan Health hosting free AFib webinar

Franciscan Health is hosting a free, live webinar aimed at helping patients and their caregivers learn more about atrial fibrillation, commonly known as AFib.

The heart is the center of the body’s electrical activity. When the heart’s electrical system malfunctions, it may signal AFib. Arrhythmias like AFib can cause lightheadedness or the feeling of butterflies in the chest and can increase the risk of stroke.

Philip George, MD, a Franciscan Physician Network electrophysiologist practicing at Franciscan Health Indiana Heart Physicians in Indianapolis, will lead the webinar. Dr. George will help participants learn more about AFib including common symptoms, when to see a specialist, treatment options and lifestyle changes that can help prevent it.

The one-hour webinar is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Central/7 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The webinar is free, but registration is required.

Registration is available online at fran.care/afibwebinar.