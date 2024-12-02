Duneland Exchange Club Honors Chesterton High School Senior Lilly Boyter as Student of the Month

Chesterton, IN – November 25, 2024 – The Duneland Exchange Club is proud to announce Chesterton High School senior Lilly Boyter as its Student of the Month. Lilly is an exceptional student with a passion for Political Science and Environmental Policies, demonstrated through her leadership and dedication both inside and outside the classroom.

As a four-year member and current President of the CHS Earth Club, Lilly has led efforts in beach clean-ups and clothing drives, showcasing her commitment to sustainability and community betterment. Her leadership extends to her role as Secretary of the National Honor Society and involvement in the International Baccalaureate program. A consistent achiever, Lilly has earned a spot on the Principal’s Honor Roll for four consecutive years.

Lilly’s academic accomplishments include a remarkable 4.65+ GPA and a class rank of 8 out of 471 seniors at Chesterton High School. She has also earned a Work Ethic Certification and the prestigious Hatta Girl award.

In addition to her scholastic achievements, Lilly has participated in numerous extracurricular activities, including Speech and Debate, Show Choir, two Fall Musicals, WDSO Radio, and Natural Helpers. Her dedication to her community is evident through her volunteer work with Unified Track meets, Homecoming events, and activities at Knapp Elementary School in Michigan City. Lilly also balances her busy schedule with part-time employment at Biggby Coffee.

Though undecided on her college choice, Lilly has been accepted to both Loyola University Chicago and Butler University. Her outstanding achievements and dedication make her a deserving recipient of the Duneland Exchange Club’s Student of the Month award.

The award was presented at a recent Exchange Club meeting. Pictured accepting the award are Lilly’s father, Paul Boyter; Lilly Boyter, Student of the Month; her mother, Megan Boyter; and Jackie Ruge-Perkins, Treasurer of the Duneland Exchange Club.

Congratulations to Lilly Boyter for her exceptional accomplishments and for being an inspiration to her peers and community!

For more information about the Duneland Exchange Club and its programs, please contact Jackie Ruge-Perkins at rugeperkins66@gmail.com