A wonderful day in the Chesterton Duneland area this past weekend with The Hometown Celebration and Parade with the Duneland Chamber of Commerce and Chesterton’s European Market. The festivities started on Saturday with Breakfast with Santa and continued all day with vendors, artisans, music, and so much more. The Tree Lighting took place with the Town of Chesterton right before the parade kicked off. TEAM WIMS was LIVE with the entire parade. Check out the WIMS FACEBOOK page for the parade feed. Thanks to all of the sponsors and those that came out to celebrate and kick off the Christmas Holiday Season.