Chief Marty Corley and Officers with the Michigan City Police Department got together for another fun year of “Shop With A Cop” at the Walmart in Michigan City on Monday morning. The morning kicked off with Santa and his crew arriving to get the festivities underway to several hundred smiling faces. These smiling faces were able to shop with officers from the Michigan City Police Department, volunteers, students from La Lumiere, NIPSCO, WIMS, among others. Music, food, fun, and the feel of the Christmas holiday filled the air. Thank you to the sponsors that made this possible.