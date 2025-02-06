The first gathering in Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch’s town hall series “Let’s Talk Solutions” will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 13 at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd, the City of Michigan City announced on its Facebook page.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with opening remarks and general updates set for 5:45 p.m.

The open-house style event invites the public to interact with representatives from various city departments, including refuse, code enforcement, education and workforce development, police, fire and more.

The event will be in the Emergency Operations Center and Council Chambers on the lower level at City Hall, which is accessible via elevator or either of the facility’s two interior stairwells.

“Open communication and transparency are major priorities for my administration,” Mayor Angie said. “It’s important to us to educate our community on the services their city government provides, as well as to learn how we can improve those services.”