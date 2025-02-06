The City of Valparaiso invites the community to attend the first-ever Community Conference on April 17 at Valparaiso University.

“Whether you’re new in town or you’ve lived here for a while, it is our goal that every participant finds one or more meaningful ways to engage in our community, offering pathways to build connections and contribute to the community’s growth,” said Maggie Clifton, Community Engagement Director.

Visit the event brite link to register https://www.eventbrite.com/…/valparaiso-community…