The Portage Police Department have launched an investigation after the remains of a missing Hobart woman have been found.

Portage Detectives began investigating the cold-case disappearance of Shannon Orton in the summer of 2023 after being contacted by the Hobart Police Department with new information.

Orton disappeared from Cressmoor Mobile Home Park located in Hobart, IN in the summer of 2020.

Recently, the remains of Shannon Orton were discovered in Portage, IN.

Portage Police are asking for assistance with any information citizens may have regarding the disappearance and death of Orton.

The investigation is ongoing with multiple suspects, the Portage Police Department ask that anyone with information contact Detective Nicole Heuberger at 219-764-5707 or nheuberger@portage-in.com.