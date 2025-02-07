MUNSTER, Ind. — Registration is now open for the Franciscan Health Produce Prescription Program in Munster, which aims to assist with chronic disease management.

Upon successful completion of the free, four-week program, participants will receive produce vouchers for fresh produce every month for six months.

Participants must have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, heart disease or cancer; meet other criteria as determined by a screening process and complete a four-week Cooking Matters course. Attendees need not be patients within the Franciscan Health system to participate.

The course is presented in part through a formal relationship between Franciscan Health and the Indy Hunger Network, which provides certification for Franciscan staff to teach it to participants.

The program will take place for four weeks on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Central beginning Feb. 27 and concluding March 20 at Franciscan Health’s Hammond Clinic, 7905 Calumet Ave. in Munster on the third floor in room 2060 B.

To register and for more information, contact Insydia Rivera by Feb. 21 at Insydia.Rivera@FranciscanAlliance.org, (219) 226-3885 or (219) 323-2225.

The Produce Prescription Program is made possible in part through donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Food Insecurity Fund. For more information or to donate, go online or call (219) 661-3401.