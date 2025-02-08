The Duneland School Corporation is announcing that online enrollment is now open for incoming kindergarten students for academic year 2025-26, according to the Town of Chesterton.

Families are asked to complete the online enrollment prior to attending Kindergarten Round-Up on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025.

To get started, go to https://www.duneland.k12.in.us/…/kindergarten…

After the Kindergarten Round-Up on Feb. 27, families should view the website for a chance to visit their new elementary school.

Registration for that elementary school will begin on Tuesday, April 15.