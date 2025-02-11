Ivy Tech Community College will host a free workshop, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, for students and parents to apply for financial aid, according to the Town of Chesterton.

The College Goal Sunday workshop will be held on the Ivy Tech Valparaiso campus.

The workshop will assist Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), required of students who want to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide.

The FAFSA must be completed and filed by the State of Indiana’s priority deadline of Tuesday, April 15, to guarantee state aid for those who qualify, according to the Town of Chesterton.

Students in attendance at College Goal Sunday with their parents or guardians should bring the following:

*Completed 2023 IRS 1040 tax returns.

*2023 W-2 Forms.

*Other 2023 income and benefits information.

Students who worked should also bring their income information.

Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2023 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2023 income and benefits information.

Parents and students are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before logging in to the event.

Students who attend College Goal Sunday on Feb. 23 and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for five $1,000 scholarships. The winners will be notified in spring and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.