The City of Portage will have an American Red Cross blood drive, March 3, from 9:00am to 3:00pm at City Hall.

Visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or use the QR code on the poster to make an appointment.

Their goal is to have 40 donors sign up. Everyone who comes to give blood between March 1-31 will receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card.