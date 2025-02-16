The City of Valparaiso will hold a 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝟔:𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐌 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟓, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, 𝐢𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐨 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥 (𝟏𝟔𝟔 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐧𝐰𝐚𝐲) 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧s 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐭 (𝐀𝐃𝐀) 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭.
With public input, the City has prepared the drafts of their ADA Transition Plans for infrastructure within the rights-of-way and for public facilities. If unable to attend, you may submit comments to Bob Thompson, ADA Director, at BThompson@Valpo.us. To read the drafts, visit https://www.ci.valparaiso.in.us/DocumentCenter/View/10902/ADA-Transition-Plan-2025-for-Public-Rights-of-Way and https://www.ci.valparaiso.in.us/DocumentCenter/View/10903/ADA-Transition-Plan-2025-for-Public-Facilities