NEST COMMUNITY SHELTER HOLDS THE COLDEST NIGHT OF THE YEAR OUTDOOR, NIGHT 5K WALK IN

MICHIGAN CITY.

Nest Community Shelter welcomes walkers from across the community to participate in an

awareness walk for rural homelessness through Washington Park in Michigan City on the

evening of February 22, 2025.

WHAT: Nest Community Shelter will be holding a Coldest Night of the Year Walk in Washington Park in Michigan

City to raise funds and awareness for rural homelessness and the unique issues surrounding homelessness in our

community. This walking fundraiser will take place across the United States, stepping off simultaneously (5 pm)

across the county as communities walk in solidarity. Nest Community Shelter is the only shelter in Northern

Indiana participating in this national event.

WHO: Community members, volunteers, and sponsors will gather at the Senior Center to walk. This is a familyfriendly event. Walkers can register online through the Nest Community Shelter website:

www.nestcommunityshelter.org.

Several local Michigan City area businesses have sponsored this event; they are; Onesource Distribution, Tonn &

Blank Construction, Swingbelly’s, Reprographic Arts, Inc., and PrivaDrive

WHERE: The walk will take place on a marked course in Washington Park, culminating in a complementary chili

dinner provided by Swingbelly’s.

WHEN: February 22, 2025, 4 pm to 8 pm

WHY: Homelessness is an ongoing issue across LaPorte County. As one of the few emergency shelters in the area

that welcomes men, women, and women with children, we want to raise awareness and funds to support our

mission. This event is designed to provide an understanding of walking in the footsteps of our unhoused

population on the coldest night of the year.