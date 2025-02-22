On 2/21/25 at approximately 2:44pm, Officers of the Lake Station Police Department were dispatched to the 6700 Block of 9th Avenue in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival, a search warrant was obtained for the residence in question, at which point 5 deceased individuals were located. The preliminary investigation has lead investigators to believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public. The Lake Station Police Department is asking for the public’s patience while more information is gathered and the appropriate individuals are notified before any additional information is released. Contact Captain S. Peek for further, speek@lakestation-in.gov.