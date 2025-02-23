Franciscan Health will be hosting a virtual diabetes prevention program online starting Tuesday, April 8 at 5 p.m. Central/6 p.m. Eastern.

Franciscan Health’s Diabetes Prevention Program follows guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that have been proven to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.

More than one in three adults have prediabetes, but most do not know it. Without lifestyle changes, prediabetes can lead to type 2 diabetes, which can be prevented or delayed with lifestyle changes, like those implemented through the Franciscan Health Diabetes Prevention Program.

Groups meet weekly for a total of 16 sessions, prior to six monthly follow-up sessions with a trained lifestyle coach. Throughout the course of the program, participants work with a certified healthy lifestyle coach who guides them in practices to lose weight, move more, reduce stress and build confidence.

The program is only open to participants ages 18 and older who have been diagnosed with prediabetes, not those who have previously been diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes. They must also have a body mass index greater than 25. Those who had a previous diagnosis of gestational diabetes or a screening result indicating a high risk of type 2 diabetes are also eligible to participate.

The year-long program costs $99 and is covered for approved Medicare beneficiaries.

Registration is required and space is limited. To register, please complete the DPP Qualifying Questionnaire online by clicking here.

Those with questions about the Diabetes Prevention Program are asked to register for the Virtual Q&A Session, by clicking here.