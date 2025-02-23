NEST COMMUNITY SHELTER LAUNCHES TICKET SALES FOR FIRST F UNDRAISING GALA IN THE ORGANIZATION’S HISTORY

Nest’s Emerald Gala will Feature a Plated Dinner, Dancing, and Fundraising

Auctions to Raise Funds for Nest Community Shelter’s Operations.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN., Nest Community Shelter’s first ever charity gala tickets are on sale. The inaugural event, scheduled for May 3, 2025, at The Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City, promises an evening of entertainment and philanthropy in support of the shelter’s mission to combat homelessness across La Porte County.

“This gala represents a milestone for our organization,” said Harrison Holtkamp, Executive Director of Nest Community Shelter. “It’s an opportunity for our community to come together and make a tangible difference in the lives of our neighbors experiencing homelessness.”

The formal event will feature a plated dinner, live music, and both paddle and silent auctions at the gala. All proceeds will directly support Nest Community Shelter’s programs and services, which have been serving the Michigan City community since 2001 and La Porte beginning in January 2025.

Event Details:

– Date: May 3, 2025

– Time: 6 pm

– Location: The Blue Chip Casino- Michigan City, IN. 46360

– Ticket Price: $100.

– Dress Code: Formal

Nest Community Shelter is currently seeking corporate sponsors and auction item donations. Sponsorship opportunities include premium table placement, marketing recognition, and VIP experiences.

“As a volunteer at Nest and a community member, I can see that the demand for Nest’s services in LaPorte County is steadily increasing,” a Gala Committee Member said. “This gala will assist Nest in expanding its capacity to provide emergency shelter, transitional housing, and supportive services to homeless individuals and families. This gala aims to raise funds for those in need within our community. Nest consistently rises to the occasion when called upon; this

event is a wonderful opportunity to express our love and support for this essential organization that serves our neighbors in need.”