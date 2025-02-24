A motorist lost his life this morning, Monday, Feb. 24, in a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 20 and North Brummitt Road, the Porter County Sheriff’s Police is reporting.

“Identification of the deceased driver will be made at a later time pending notification of next of kin,” the PCSP said.

According to the PCSP, at 8:58 a.m. the motorist was westbound on U.S. 20 in a pickup truck when he passed a slower moving vehicle. For an unknown reason, while passing in the left lane, he crossed the center line and struck head on a semi-tractor trailing eastbound in the left lane of U.S. 20. The semi’s operator, in attempting to avoid collision by maneuvering to the right, then struck another semi also eastbound on U.S. 20, the PCSP said.

The pickup’s driver was declared deceased at the scene, the PCSP said.

“No other vehicles are believed to have been involved,” the PCSP said. “Please avoid this area for the next few hours as Porter County Crash Reconstruction is on the scene investigating. Cleanup of the area will take an incredible amount of effort and time.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of deceased during this difficult time,” Sgt. Ben McFalls said. “We thank all the other agencies that assisted in this matter.”