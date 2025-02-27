Press release, Duneland Exchange Club:

Chesterton, IN – Chesterton High School senior Sam Macker has been named the Duneland Exchange Club’s Youth of the Month. He is the son of Ann and Nicholas Macker.

Sam has had a diverse and well-rounded experience at CHS. Athletically, he was a varsity goalkeeper for the Trojans’ soccer team, earning the Mental Attitude Award this past season. He has also dedicated his time as a volunteer coach at the CHS Youth Soccer Camps for the past four summers. Additionally, Sam is a member of Chesterton’s Unified Track and Field team.

Beyond athletics, Sam is actively involved in numerous CHS organizations. He is a member of the National Honor Society (NHS), where he serves as Parliamentarian, and participates in the Academic Super Bowl Team and Quiz Bowl Team. He also serves as an AP Social Studies mentor and has participated in the Trailbound program. Through NHS, Sam has played a key role in organizing various charitable and community events, including the charity Beanbag Tournament, Dunes Beach Cleanup, Slipper Drive for Hospice, the 2024 CHS Graduation, and the organization of this year’s Homecoming Dance.

Outside of school, Sam is currently employed as a server at Story Point Retirement Community. During his sophomore and junior summers, he worked as a camp counselor.

Academically, Sam has achieved remarkable success. He is a National Merit Commended Scholar, an AP Scholar with Distinction, and a recipient of the prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. With a 4.75 GPA, he currently ranks 6th in the CHS Class of 2025.

Congratulations to Sam Macker, the Duneland Exchange Club’s outstanding Youth of the Month!